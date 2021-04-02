LOCAL CYCLING
Bend Bike Swap set for April 23-25
The eighth edition of the Bend Bike Swap is scheduled for April 23-25 just outside Thump Coffee Roasters in Northwest Crossing.
According to a news release, an assortment of bikes and cycling accessories will be for sale, and COVID-19 safety will be a high priority.
The event is organized by and a benefit for the Bend Endurance Academy, which offers youth programs in cycling, climbing and nordic skiing.
Those wanting to sell items can register them online now through April 17 at bikeswapbend.com. There will be no in-person item registration. Item check-in will be April 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Bike Swap sale will occur April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Unsold item pickup is scheduled for April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The Bend Bike Swap is a community service," said Ann Leitheiser, development and fundraising director at the Bend Endurance Academy. "The community can come to this event and find a variety of bikes for affordable prices. It’s also a bit of a celebration of spring as a lot of us transition from sliding on snow to spending more time on two wheels."
Professional mechanics, local bike shop employees, and avid cyclists will be staged across the entire swap to provide customer service.
According to the release, the Bend Bike Swap is a critical fundraiser for the Bend Endurance Academy as funds raised help provide tuition assistance to families needing support.
The Bend Endurance Academy receives a consignment fee of 22% on each item sold and a maximum fee of $320 on items priced at $1,500 or more.
Last year's Bend Bike Swap was canceled due to the pandemic.
All attendees are required to wear face masks. Safety precautions and social distancing will follow current Deschutes County guidelines.
For more information, visit bikeswapbend.com or contact Leitheiser via email at ann@bendenduranceacademy.org.
—Bulletin staff report
