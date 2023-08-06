New green “Northwest” uniforms and pristine Adidas softball gear has already been handed to the Bend North Little League team on the day leading up to its first game in the Little League World Series Monday morning.

By the time the team returns from the East Coast whenever its season comes to an end, the 10-, 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds of the Bend North Little League will return to Central Oregon with keepsakes and memories that won’t soon be forgotten.

