New green “Northwest” uniforms and pristine Adidas softball gear has already been handed to the Bend North Little League team on the day leading up to its first game in the Little League World Series Monday morning.
By the time the team returns from the East Coast whenever its season comes to an end, the 10-, 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds of the Bend North Little League will return to Central Oregon with keepsakes and memories that won’t soon be forgotten.
Through the ups and downs (mostly ups) of the summer, the Oregon and Northwest Regional champions have picked up something priceless.
The lesson of believing.
For a team that went into the summer with little history of success and low expectations, the Bend North Little League has seen its belief in themselves and one another skyrocket over the last month and show no signs of stopping while in Greenville, North Carolina playing against the world’s best softball teams.
“We learned to not give up and to keep going,” Janelle Guiney said. “It is not over until they say it is over.”
Ruby Mottern and Janelle Guiney are two of the players who are still on the team after Bend North Little League softball launched in 2018. And the core of the team set to play Monday morning on ESPN+ has spent most of the past five years playing with one another.
“Three years ago, almost this entire team was on the same all-star team and we didn’t make it far in districts,” said Ruby Mottern. “To know we made it this far in three years, it has shown how much we have grown as a team.”
When Kevin Guiney, Bend North’s coach, told Bend North Little League president Dominic Gatto that he felt the team had the horses to make it to the World Series, even Gatto had his skepticism. But who could blame him. After all, Bend North had never advanced out of district stage.
Even some of the players were expecting a summer similar to the ones that had in years past.
“I wasn’t expecting this much,” said Jocelyn Lima. “Even winning districts would have been really successful. And then once we won state, it started to get crazy.”
Once Bend North won its first district title and then went to Portland to win its first state title, confidence was at an all-time high.
“To go out and compete at state the way we did,” said Kevin Guiney. “We figured out that we have a really good team.”
In its first two Northwest Regional games in San Bernardino, Bend North cruised to wins . A loss to Montana in its third game put them in the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
In the elimination game against Washington, the belief Bend North had spent all summer building was put to the test.
Leading 3-0 after the first inning, they went into the final inning down 6-3, needing to score three runs before getting out three times to have a shot at winning or advancing.
Bend would come back and tie the game, but then lose it, but then would tie again. Then there was uncertainty whether or not Claire Phillips — the tying run — touched third base prior to scoring.
At one point, the umpires called Phillips out, thus ending the game.
But while the umpires were mulling over their decision, the belief that once seemed gone started to creep back in. The team started dancing — even Kevin Guiney joined in — and trying to have fun, hoping that the call would go their way.
“I wish I would have more obviously touched the bag,” said Phillips, who was at the center of the controversial call. “That would have saved a lot of stress. It says a lot about our team because a lot of people were down on themselves because they thought they did something wrong to hurt the team, but our teammates were there to pick them back up.”
Once everything was sorted out and the game resumed, Bend would go on to win just a few batters later to keep its season alive.
“We didn’t accept that we had lost,” Lima said. “We just kept our heads in the game.”
That belief carried into the regional championship game, a rematch against Montana — the only team that had beaten Bend in San Bernardino — with a World Series berth on the line.
You know the rest. Jessie Berry found a gap and cleared the bases with a triple to drive home three runs to give Bend a lead it would not surrender and send them to Greenville as regional champions.
The belief that the team had spent all summer building, had been solidified.
“Only a team with a really special bond can do that,” Phillips said. “We learned that you can never let your guard down.”
Bend North will face the winner of Latin America and Canada — which play on Sunday — at 7 a.m. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.
