COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Oregon State built an eight-point lead by halftime, but the Beavers were outscored badly in the second half and fell 64-49 to Texas A&M on Saturday night.
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for Oregon State (9-2).
The Beavers shot just 8 of 34 from the floor in the second half after taking a 30-22 advantage into the halftime break.
Tres Tinkle scored a team-high 21 points for Oregon State, including 15 in the first half.
He also had four rebounds and three steals. Kyler Kelley added nine points, and Sean Miller-Moore had eight points to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Josh Nebo scored 15 points and had eight blocked shots and seven rebounds for the Aggies (5-5).
Oregon State entered the game ranked No. 7 in the country in field-goal percentage at 50.8%. But the Beavers shot just 19 of 57 overall for a season-worst 33.3%.
