Beavers roll, Ducks rally to win
Oregon State routed Utah 70-51 and No. 17 Oregon rallied late to beat No. 16 Colorado 68-60 in Pac-12 men’s basketball games that concluded just before The Bulletin’s deadline Thursday night. Look for box scores and detailed accounts of the games in Saturday’s edition.
