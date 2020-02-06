OSU picked 5th, UO 9th in Pac-12 poll
Arizona State is the favorite, Oregon State is picked to finish fifth, and Oregon is picked to finish ninth in Pac-12 baseball this spring according to a preseaon poll of conference coaches.
The Beavers and first-year coach Mitch Canham received 66 points in the poll, four behind Arizona in fourth place in the 11-team baseball conference.
Arizona State received seven of the 11 first-place votes, with defending champion UCLA getting the other four.
Following Arizona State in the poll are UCLA in second and Stanford third.
Despite its recent success, Oregon State has won the Pac-12 title once during the past five years. The Beavers were third last season, second in 2018, and won the conference title in 2017.
Oregon State begins its 2020 campaign on Feb. 14 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.
Oregon and its first-year head coach, Mark Wasikowski, also open in Arizona on Feb. 14, against Minnesota in Tempe.
— The Oregonian
