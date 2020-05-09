Last Rockford Peach dies at 101
QUINCY, Mass. — The baseball world has lost a legend. Mary Pratt, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and went on to build a career in physical education that lifted thousands of girls and young women to new heights in sports, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday .
Her nephew Walter Pratt confirmed her death, which was reported on social media on Friday .
News of the loss of a beloved and spirited spokeswoman for equality in female sports touched hearts across the generations and stirred fond memories and colorful stories in people of wide backgrounds.
Pratt was reportedly the last remaining member of the original Rockford Peaches, one of two teams she played for in the League.
Pratt spent five summers pitching in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1943 to 1947 and saw that story told in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
Afterward, she returned to Quincy, Massachusetts, and taught physical education and influenced hundreds of girls and young women in the Quincy school system.
Pratt pitched at Boston Garden in 1939 and 1940 as part of the Boston Olympets, the first and only women’s amateur softball team. Scouts for the All-American Girls Professional League noticed her. The league was started during World War II when male baseball players were in military service. Pratt pitched in Rockford, Illinois, and then in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Her pitching record in 1944 was 21-15.
She taught physical education for 46 years and was a school coach and referee in several sports.
She has been inducted into the New England Sports Museum, Boston University Hall of Fame, and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.
She was a coach, umpire and helped create new opportunities in sports for females of all ages. Then in her 70s and 80s, she continued to dedicate her time and energies to helping women in sports advance to more leadership roles.
As word spread Saturday about the loss of the unstoppable Mary Pratt, stories about her came back to life. “She was a pioneer for many, many women,” Cindy Watson, also a Sargent College alumnae, said. Watson recalled meeting a young woman in Rockford in the 1990s who told her Mary Pratt was her hero.
“I gave her a Mary Pratt baseball card and you would have thought I gave her $1,000,” Watson said.
— The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger
