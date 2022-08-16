CORVALLIS — The Corvallis Knights captured their sixth straight West Coast League baseball championship with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Bellingham Bells on Monday Knight in front of more than 2,000 fans at Goss Stadium.
The Knights’ championship is also their ninth overall.
The Bells grabbed the No. 1 seed in the WCL's North Division with their first-half title, then dispatched Victoria and Wenatchee to win the North title and advance to the championship game in Corvallis. This represented a rematch of 2016, when the Knights began their current championship streak, and 2014, when the Bells won their first (and so far only) WCL championship.
In Monday night's championship game, the Knights manufactured single runs in five different innings, while Corvallis's flawless defense and timely strikeouts kept Bellingham off the board throughout the game, according to a news release from the WCL. Knights right-handers Matt Scott (Stanford) and Kaden Segel (Linn-Benton Community College) combined for seven shutout innings, and Ethan Ross and Cam Day finished with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, with Day's game-ending strikeout the clincher.
The West Coast League is billed as the West’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. Encompassing Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and now Alberta, the WCL showcases pro prospects from major collegiate conferences around the nation.
The Bend Elks, who won the WCL championship in 2015 and play in the South Division, finished just one win shy of reaching the playoffs this season.
—From staff and wire reports
