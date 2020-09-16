FOOTBALL
Banged-up Niners put CB Sherman on IR; sign WR Sanu — The San Francisco 49ers continue to be plagued by the injury bug. The 49ers placed star cornerback Richard Sherman on short-term injured reserve Wednesday morning, according to a report. Sherman reportedly suffered a strained calf muscle during the 49ers’ 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Sherman is expected to be out at least three weeks, which is the minimum amount of time based on the league’s rule. The 49ers also announced Wednesday that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon reportedly, who was expected to replace Sherman in the starting lineup, suffered a concussion during the game and is currently in the concussion protocol. The 49ers made a move to add depth at wide receiver by signing Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Tuesday.
CYCLING
Lopez wins Tour’s Stage 17; Roglic tightens grip on yellow jersey — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primoz Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar. The much-vaunted 17th stage saw Roglic finishing 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third. The 105.4-mile trek’s final ascent to the Méribel ski station wound up a Loze pass never before ridden and with tortuous gradients of 24%. Roglic is 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar with four stages remaining. Lopez overtook Rigoberto Urán to move up to third overall and is 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Roglic . Urán dropped to sixth.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former federation president sentenced for corruption — Former track federation president Lamine Diack was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF. The guilty verdict in a Paris court represented a spectacular fall from grace for the 87-year-old Diack, who was the powerful head of the IAAF from 1999-2015 and mixed with world leaders and was influential in the world of Olympic sports. His lawyers said they will appeal, keeping Diack out of jail for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.