It took nearly two decades and a couple of fortunate baseball transactions for the Ball brothers to make their return to Bend.
After being born at St. Charles hospital in Bend in 1999 and 2001, Joe Ball and younger brother Michael Ball are back playing for their hometown Bend Elks, 19 years after moving away from Central Oregon.
“When we left when we were so young, it was our parents' dream to come back,” said Joe Ball, a pitcher for the Elks. “It is coming full circle after all these years.”
When Joe was 4 and Michael was 2, their family moved to the East Coast, then moved back to Oregon, settling in Beaverton.
The plan of the family reconvening back in Bend began to take shape once the Ball parents — Jon and Maureen — recently moved back to Central Oregon. Then Joe, a left-handed pitcher for Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, signed to play with the Elks.
The final piece of the puzzle came during winter break, when Michael, a middle infielder at Nevada, also signed to play for the Elks.
Now the whole family is back in Bend with Jon and Maureen serving as a host family for their sons.
“It is a dream come true,” said Michael Ball. “This winter we realized that we could be on the same team. We don’t know how much longer we are going to be on the same team. On top of that our parents get to come to every home game. With them being in Bend it is a great opportunity.”
“It has been years since we have had summer with my family,” Joe Ball added. “I know they are super excited for us to be back in the house and be home one last summer.”
While tracking the number of hours the Ball brothers have spent playing Wiffle ball and playing catch in their backyard is nearly impossible, this summer playing with the Elks is only the third time — and perhaps the last time — they have shared the field together on the same team.
The first was in Little League, then one season together playing for Southridge High School in Beaverton.
“I can’t tell you the amount of times we have played Wiffle ball or catch,” Michael Ball said. “Thousands of hours in the backyard playing Wiffle ball.”
The opportunity to have the family all together could have been a short one. Michael Ball was initially brought in on a 10-day contract, but after hitting .259 through the first eight games of the season, he signed a contract to stay on the Elks' roster for the remainder of the season.
“I went out and played like I was on a full contract,” Michael Ball said. “I was happy to hear that I was staying in Bend.”
The Elks were 6-3 leading into Wednesday night's matchup against the Port Angeles Lefties, giving them one of the best records in the South Division of the West Coast League.
“It is a long season, but this is how you want to start a season,” Michael Ball said. “There are going to be ups and downs. But it is a great group of guys and coaches, and we are excited to bring it throughout the summer.”
The Elks finish their three-game series at Port Angeles on Thursday night, then return to Bend to host a three-game series against the Springfield Drifters Friday through Sunday.
