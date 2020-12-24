Bachelor makes changes to parking
Mt. Bachelor ski area recently announced changes to its parking reservation system, which was implemented this season to limit guests due to COVID-19.
The resort will make more parking reservations available every Monday at 6 p.m., according to the resort’s website. Each Monday at 6 p.m. parking inventory for 28 days out will be released. Parking reservations can be made at mtbachelor.com.
Also, the resort will add “continuous rolling inventory.”
“As we approach any given ski day we will release additional parking inventory, as early as a few days prior up until the morning of your intended ski day, based on weather, wind, terrain footprint and a handful of other variables ,” the website notes.
More parking spots will be made available on clear days when more chairlifts are operating.
Mt. Bachelor also plans to release additional inventory for afternoon arrivals that guests can book the same day they plan to visit. They can check during late morning for those spots.
Guests are encouraged to cancel their parking reservations with as much advance time as possible, but reservations must be canceled by 7 a.m. the day-of to avoid a loss of future reservations. Three or more no-shows will result in the loss of all future bookings, according to mtbachelor.com.
The resort is also making efforts to identify guests who might be abusing the system.
“We are actively cross-referencing data sources on a daily basis and identifying guests that have bookings well beyond the allowed reservations per guest,” mtbachelor.com notes. “These guests will be followed up with directly and advised to self-manage their reservations. In blatant abuse cases, future reservations will be canceled or pass privileges may be removed.”
For more information, visit mtbachelor.com.
