High Desert Storm lose opener, 46-44
NAMPA, Idaho — The Oregon High Desert Storm lost their franchise opener Saturday night to the Idaho Horsemen, 46-44, at the Ford Idaho Center.
It was the first ever game for the Storm, the newest team in the American West Football Conference, a pro indoor football league with five teams in the Northwest.
According to oregonstorm.com, the Storm had a chance to tie the game with just under three minutes left, but quarterback William Crest Jr. was sacked on a 2-point conversion attempt.
The Horsemen, the defending AWFC champions from 2019 after last season was canceled, opened the game with two consecutive touchdowns and had a 38-18 lead by halftime.
In the second half, the Storm defense made a few adjustments and held the Horsemen to just eight points.
Storm running back Caleb Stennis scored a touchdown with 4:59 remaining, and then scored again on a 1-yard run a couple of minutes later after an Idaho fumble to cut the Horsemen lead to 46-44 with 2:51 left.
But Crest was sacked on the conversion and Idaho was able to run out the clock for the victory.
After two weeks off, the Storm will travel to Yakima, Washington, to face the Yakima Canines on May 29.
Aside from the Oregon High Desert Storm and the Idaho Horsemen, the three other teams in the AWFC are all based in Washington: the Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush and Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks.
The Storm are scheduled to play their first home game at First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond on June 5 against the Horsemen, and they are scheduled to play six of their 11 games in Redmond this season, which runs through July 30.
For more information about the team, visit oregonstorm.com.
