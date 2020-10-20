Awbrey Glen’s Watt wins award
Awbrey Glen Golf Club’s Kyle Watt was named the Oregon Golf Association superintendent of the year for his outstanding contributions to the environment, the game of golf and the OGA, according to a Tuesday news release.
Awbrey Glen is located in west Bend.
Watt called the award a great honor and thanked his course maintenance team for its dedication to providing the best possible daily playing conditions.
“We see Kyle every day bringing innovation and creativity to his role,” Ron Homer, President of Awbrey Glen Golf Club’s Board of Directors, was quoted in the release. “Together with his own work ethic and leadership, we enjoy our golf course in the best possible condition. We are thrilled to see Kyle recognized for this prestigious award.”
