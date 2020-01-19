Osaka starts Aussie Open with win
MELBOURNE, Australia — Cloudy skies and the threat of rain greeted players and spectators on Day 1 at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the decade.
Women’s defending champion Naomi Osaka won the opening match at Rod Laver Arena, reeling off the last four games after dropping serve for the only time to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4. Following that, Serena Williams was to begin her quest for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic begins his chase for an eighth Australian Open title, and third-seeded Roger Federer starts his campaign for a men’s-leading 21st Grand Slam singles title, both in later matches at Rod Laver Arena.
Other matches later Monday feature No. 1-ranked Ash Barty, who is hoping to become the first Australian woman to win her home major since 1978, and an American veteran playing a rising star — Venus Williams vs. Coco Gauff.
Weather forecasters were calling for a 100% chance of showers along with the possibility of thunderstorms. A high temperature of 70 degrees was expected for the tournament’s opening day.
The Australian Open runs through Feb. 2. The women’s singles final is set for Feb. 1, the men’s singles final for Feb. 2.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.