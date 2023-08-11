Crooked River Roundup brings classic horse racing fun to Prineville (copy) (copy)

This 2021 photo shows pari-mutuel horse racing in Prineville. An audit of the Oregon Racing Commission found the panel's oversight of the industry is lax.

 Bulletin file

State auditors found the Oregon Racing Commission in disarray, with delays in filling openings for commissioners, weak oversight and limited transparency of money allocated to horse racing industry groups.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday released an audit of the Oregon Racing Commission, an obscure agency that regulates $6.4 billion annually in bets on races in Oregon and across the country. The commission regulates the use of horse race meets, public horse training tracks and off-track betting businesses that take pari-mutuel racing wagers at locations outside racetracks. In pari-mutuel wagers, all bets are pooled and divided among those with winning tickets. The commission regulated about 2,400 active licenses as of August 2022.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.