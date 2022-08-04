At 11:46 a.m. on July 27, Ari DeLashmutt took flight in his Ozone Zeno paraglider from Pine Mountain, Central Oregon's popular paragliding spot. He climbed to 9,000 feet in the air, crossed into Christmas Valley, then to Summer Valley, then flew across the entire Warner Mountain Range in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

When he finally landed 65 miles south of Alturas, California, on U.S. Highway 395 nine hours after takeoff, he had traveled 230 miles — breaking Reavis Sutphin-Gray’s June 2018 Oregon state record of 198.2 miles for a single flight.

