The Bend High girls and Summit boys will be at home and the Mountain View boys will be on the road for the first round of the OSAA Class 6A basketball state playoffs.
Bend (17-6), the No. 3 team from the Mountain Valley Conference, received the No. 15 seed in the 32-team 6A girls field and will host Grant of Portland at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Generals (18-7) are co-No. 1 from the Portland Interscholastic League.
First-round play for the boys is set for Wednesday, when No. 16 seed Summit will entertain No. 17 seed Sheldon of Eugene. Game time is to be announced. The Storm (16-7) are No. 2 from the Mountain Valley Conference; the Irish (15-9) are No. 3 from the Southwest Conference.
Also Wednesday, the No. 29 seed Mountain View boys travel to play No. 4 Clackamas. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The Cougars (13-11) are No. 6 from the Mountain Valley Conference; the Cavaliers (19-5) are No. 2 from the Mt. Hood Conference.
Second-round play is set for Friday for the girls, Saturday for the boys. Second-round winners advance to the 6A state championship tournament, March 11-14 at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
