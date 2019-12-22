Area players get state recognition

Five Central Oregon football players have received all-state recognition for the 2019 season, highlighted by Bend High junior Nate Denney.

After gaining 2,327 yards of total offense and scoring 25 touchdowns, Denney received Class 6A all-state honorable mention. The Special District 6 Offensive Player of the Year also received honorable mention as a defensive back.

Mountain View senior offensive lineman Blake Warner, who last week signed to play with Air Force, received 6A honorable mention, as did Cougars senior linebacker Titus Schulz.

In Class 4A, Sisters senior Ethan Martin was selected to the all-state second team as a linebacker, and Crook County senior Elias Villagomez received honorable mention as a kicker.

The all-state teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches and compiled by The Oregonian.

— Bulletin staff report