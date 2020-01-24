CORVALLIS — Eleven regular-season games remain for Oregon State men’s basketball. History has shown it is enough time to recover from a 2-5 Pac-12 start and make a postseason run.
But it is difficult to envision any sort of charge in weeks to come after another disheartening performance by the Beavers, this time Thursday night’s 62-58 loss to UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The loss dropped OSU to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings, in a tie with Washington.
Yes, Oregon State (12-7 overall) played hard down the stretch. But that is becoming the trademark of this team — throw a last-minute haymaker to try to make up for long stretches of poor play during the first 30 minutes.
These long scoring droughts are killing what once was looking to be a season headed toward an NCAA Tournament berth.
Granted, UCLA has got it together somewhat defensively after coach Mick Cronin lit up his team publicly a week ago after a loss to Stanford. But OSU, a team averaging 80.9 points at home prior to Thursday, made only 15 field goals, and only six during the first half.
In one stretch of more than 11 minutes, OSU’s offense produced one dunk and two free throws.
“Missed shots,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Tinkle was asked if the missed shots were good shots.
“For a while,” he said. “I know we had some turnovers, and we had some guys trying to make plays that normally don’t.”
Despite the offensive funk, Oregon State trailed only 27-24 at halftime. The Beavers were in position to quickly erase the deficit with a strong start to the second half.
Instead, UCLA pounced, hitting a couple of poorly defended 3-pointers as the Bruins cruised to a 13-point lead four minutes into the second half.
Oregon State eventually got the offense going the way it often does: by engaging at the defensive end. UCLA had only two field goals during the final 15 minutes, though the Bruins did add to their scoring total with 16-of-21 free-throw shooting during the second half.
“That’s been the theme with a bunch of games when we’re down,” said OSU forward Tres Tinkle, who led the team with 17 points. “We try to kick ourselves in the butt. We need to get fired up, not just right before the game starts, but an hour before, or all day. Be ready. Come out and play with our hair on fire.”
Even with the scoring drought, Oregon State was in position to win. The Beavers took several one-point leads during the final six minutes, only to give it back to UCLA when Bruins forward Chris Smith beat a path to the free-throw line.
Smith accounted for all of the Bruins’ points during a four-minute stretch late in the game when he went 7 of 9 from the foul line.
Wayne Tinkle was kicking himself afterward, saying he wanted to throw a zone at UCLA to keep Smith in check but was talked out of it by his coaching staff.
Regardless, Tinkle said, “we’ve got to find a way to defend the way we need to defend no matter what we’re in. … for whatever reason we’ve gotten into a little bit of a funk and we’re going to get out. I know we’re going to get out.”
