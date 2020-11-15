GILCHRIST — On a recent Thursday, the day was quickly shifting to dusk and Jaekob Spurlock was throwing bombs in the frigid air to streaking wide receivers.
The football field at Gilchrist was covered with snow in mid-November, yet the six-man football team was out in full force preparing for games to be played months in the future.
While stretching, the players shared fond memories of last year’s successful 6-3 season and talked about the down years of barely being able to field enough players for a game just three years prior. They also cracked jokes, mostly at the expense of their head coach, Rick West.
“We are grateful to be out here,” West said as the players ran their passing patterns. “These guys don’t have to be here. They don’t have a game until March.”
Students at the school in the “the Model Company Town” located roughly midway between Bend and Klamath Falls on U.S. Highway 97 are back in the classroom multiple days a week doing hybrid learning.
For high schools in Oregon, COVID-19 has led to canceled seasons with much uncertainty of when they will make a return. At a school the size of Gilchrist, athletics hinge on its small student population, and less participation could lead to canceled teams.
Yet, the opposite has happened. Silver linings are starting to form at schools with 80-some seventh- through 12th-grade students.
In the school’s gym, which looks like a scene straight out of “Hoosiers,” the volleyball team can scrimmage, which many schools are not able to do. The worry of not being able to field a boys basketball team, which was the case in the 2018-19 season, has been eased with more than 20 girls and boys routinely showing up for practices. West even jokes that there are enough players on his six-man football team to return to eight-man football.
“All I can say is that when we get the green light,” West said, “these players will be ready to play next week. We won’t be in the physical shape we want to be in, but the heart will be there.”
School districts around Central Oregon have been treating sports the past couple of months in different ways and Gilchrist is no exception. Since returning to practice in October, team practices have alternated throughout the week. Mondays and Wednesdays are for basketball, Tuesdays and Thursdays are for football and volleyball.
“I think the more sports the better,” said Jason Dornhecker, who coaches the boys and girls basketball teams. “I love the fact that they are learning different skills, working inside and outside.”
But the schedule has taken a bit of getting used to for multisport athletes.
“It is kinda hard because you are working one sport then working on a totally different sport the next day,” said Spurlock, a senior quarterback and basketball player for the Grizzlies. “I haven’t gotten used to it yet, but it is still fun.”
Anthony Garcia is spending his final year at Gilchrist after moving around the country throughout the past four years. It is his first year playing football and basketball for the Grizzlies. If it hadn’t been for the return to sports, he said he would just be at home, eating, sleeping and doing homework.
“We are fortunate to have this opportunity because a lot of schools don’t have this opportunity to practice,” Garcia said. “We are going to enjoy this as much as we can.”
In a way, the multisport practices and scrimmages have been beneficial for the student-athletes at Gilchrist. On the court, the extra time without having to worry about competition has allowed for the teams’ skill level to rise. Which is much needed for a pair of basketball programs which went a combined 7-39 a year ago.
Dornhecker has a more confident group with each passing practice.
“It is really good to come out and break it down to the basic, which is what our kids need,” said Dornhecker, on the benefits of the extra practice time. “We are just breaking it down to the bare minimum and build them back up. I think it’s been great.”
The timing has also been beneficial for Jadyn Terry, a senior volleyball and basketball player who was recovering from knee surgery during the summer. Still a regular attendee to practices, she is limited in the drills she can participate in.
Multiple physical therapies and physical training sessions a week, paired with a pushed back starting date for athletics, has Terry hopeful to compete in her final high school season.
“I just want to be able to play with my team again,” Terry said. “My doctors said that I’ll be back up on Feb. 8 or sooner, depending on how my knee feels.”
Friday’s announcement by Gov. Kate Brown to put a two-week, statewide pause to combat the spread of the virus, has made the return of high school sports all the more tricky to navigate. The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) executive board is expecting to have a decision Dec. 7 on whether or not winter sports will continue officially as scheduled on Dec. 28.
For those at Gilchrist, worrying about what is next — a play schedule and travel — is detrimental to what the teams are trying to accomplish.
“We are grateful to do this, bottom line,” said West. “Getting to talk football, fundamentals, getting them pumped up, having fun. That has been what this is all about.”
