HOODOO SKI AREA — Summit won the boys and girls combined team competition Thursday and Friday at the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association alpine state championships.
The Storm won the state title by 23.92 seconds over Jesuit. The boys and girls team competition combined the results of both genders in slalom and giant slalom. Lincoln finished third, Lake Oswego fourth, Bend High fifth and Sisters eighth.
Some 250 high school skiers from teams throughout Oregon gathered at Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters for the two-day OISRA state event.
Summit finished second to Lincoln in the boys combined team standings. Lake Oswego took third, Bend was sixth and Sisters finished eighth.
Summit's Preston Schock finished third in the individual combined (slalom and giant slalom), 7.28 seconds back from winner Grant Andersen of Riverdale. William Herrion of Lake Oswego was second, .77 seconds back. Styopa Myagkov of Sisters finished seventh, 11.57 seconds behind, and Bend's Liam Rogers was eighth, 12.79 seconds back.
The Storm also finished second in the girls combined team standings. Lakeridge won the competition, Jesuit finished third, Sisters was fourth and Bend took eighth.
Bend's Sadie Hollingsworth led all Central Oregon skiers in the girls individual combined, finishing fourth, 11.52 seconds behind winner Hannah Currier of Central Catholic. Kaitlynn Ping of Jesuit was second, 3.50 seconds back, and Emily Teets of Hood River Valley finished third, 8.47 seconds back.
Ridgeview's Morgan Shaw placed fifth, 12.09 second behind, and Quincy Doden led Summit, finishing 11th, 18.34 seconds back.
Central Oregon teams at the OISRA alpine state championships also included Mountain View, Caldera and Redmond.
Summit, Bend, Mountain View and Caldera competed in the Central League this season, with Summit taking the league title. Schock won the boys overall league title and the Storm’s Matalyn Hornbeck claimed the girls overall league title.
Top skiers from the state championships at Hoodoo qualified for the Western U.S. High School Championships, set for Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, March 10-11.
