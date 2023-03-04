HOODOO SKI AREA — Summit won the boys and girls combined team competition Thursday and Friday at the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association alpine state championships.

The Storm won the state title by 23.92 seconds over Jesuit. The boys and girls team competition combined the results of both genders in slalom and giant slalom. Lincoln finished third, Lake Oswego fourth, Bend High fifth and Sisters eighth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.