Goodman, Beavers
top Buffaloes 72-64
Aleah Goodman netted 21 points, becoming the 24th player in Oregon State women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points, as the Beavers defeated Colorado 72-64 in Boulder, Colorado.
Goodman added five assists. Her 1,000th point came on a free throw in the closing moments .
“I’m really excited for this win,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. “Also really excited for Aleah. That’s a big milestone for anybody. It’s a great accomplishment and well deserved.”
Redshirt senior forward Ellie Mack finished with a season-high 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, and freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 13 points off the bench for her second straight double-digit scoring performance for the Beavers (5-5, 3-5 Pac-12).
Oregon State shot 54.7% from the floor, including 52.6% from 3-point range.
Mya Hollingshed led Colorado (6-8, 4-7) with 22 points.
