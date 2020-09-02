Cycling
Alaphilippe loses yellow jersey after receiving time penalty; van Aert takes 5th stage — Julian Alaphilippe’s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it. The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then. British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds. Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 11 miles from the finish. Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks or food — during the final 12.5 miles of a stage. Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Tadej Pogacar, another Slovenian rider, stands third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader. The jury’s decision overshadowed Van Aert’s second career stage win at cycling’s marquee event. Van Aert used his power in the slight uphill finish to win by half a wheel ahead of Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.
Tennis
Top-seeded Pliskova upset by Garcia in 2nd round of U.S. Open — French world No. 50 Caroline Garcia sent U.S. Open top seed Karolina Pliskova packing with a convincing 6-1, 7-6 (2) victory in the second round on Wednesday. Garcia struck 30 winners against just 17 unforced errors and had great success at the net as she delivered the biggest upset of the tournament so far. Garcia raced to a 5-0 advantage over the world No. 3 and took a commanding one-set lead in just over 30 minutes. Pliskova rallied in the second set to force a tiebreak. Garcia kept her cool in the tiebreak to set up a third round against American 28th seed Jennifer Brady.
Sports Betting
Michael Jordan takes equity interest in DraftKings — NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity interest in DraftKings Inc. and becoming a special adviser to the online sports-betting company’s board of directors. The six-time NBA Finals MVP will provide guidance and advice on company strategy, product development and marketing activities. DraftKings shares rose as much as 12% at the start of trading Wednesday and were up 6.3% to $39.25 at 10:03 a.m. in New York. Details of the equity stake weren’t disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.