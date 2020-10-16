FOOTBALL
Alabama coach Nick Saban has negative COVID-19 test, could coach Saturday — Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested negative in a follow-up test for COVID-19, leaving open the possibility of a return to the sideline for the Georgia game. Alabama head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said Saban’s test came back negative on Thursday. If he tests negative again Friday and Saturday, Saban would be allowed on the sidelines for the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference showdown with No. 3 Georgia Saturday night (Saban’s Friday test was not known as of press time). “He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests,” Allen said.
GOLF
Schauffele overtakes Hatton for CJ Cup lead after 2 rounds — Xander Schauffele seemingly couldn’t miss during a two-hour stretch at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek on Friday when he made seven birdies over eight holes, including six in a row, for a career-best 29 on the back nine. He finished with an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton. Schauffele was at 14-under 130 and now has the course record at Shadow Creek. After stumbling late in the second round, Hatton rallied to close with a pair of birdies for a 68.
BASEBALL
Former L.A. Angels employee indicted in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ OD death — A federal grand jury indicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee on drug charges for allegedly providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death. Eric Prescott Kay was charged Thursday with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ overdose death, according to the indictment in Fort Worth, Texas. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019.
