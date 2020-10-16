Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus in August, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban tested negative in a follow-up test on Thursday, and if he continues to test negative on through Saturday he could be on the sideline for Saturday night's game against third-ranked Georgia.