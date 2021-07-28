It was a year of drawing short straws for Oregon high school sports in 2020-21. Perhaps no sport drew a shorter straw than water polo.
While most sports over the past academic year endured postponed and shortened seasons played during atypical times of the year, water polo was left on the deck without any sort of season.
But since the first week of June, Central Oregon water polo players have been back at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend getting ready for a normal fall high school season that is quickly approaching.
“I was bummed about it — all the other sports were doing something,” said Summit junior Eric Verheyden. “I was really happy when I heard it was starting back up because I could get back in the pool and get back in shape for the upcoming season.”
Bend High senior Evan MacFarland shared a similar sentiment.
“I was looking forward to it because I was needing a way to get exercise,” MacFarland said.
The last time that MacFarland and Verheyden suited up for their respective teams was fall 2019.
Water polo is not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association, so when the OSAA would meet to put together a plan for the return of high school sports, water polo was not part of those discussions. That, combined with the restrictions on pool usage due to COVID-19, led to no water polo season being held last year.
Planning for a potential season put water polo coaches in a weekly limbo.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,” said Bend High boys coach Griffin Pool. “You’d hear one week that we were going to be playing and start scheduling games, then two weeks later it would be postponed, to it being canceled, and then starting back up again.”
For nearly two months, water polo players of all ages have started returning to the pool at Juniper to train with the Bend Waves water polo club. Coaches from all three Bend high schools have been there working with the players.
For Summit’s new boys coach Madison Berggren — who recently wrapped up her collegiate career at Stanford where she scored 117 goals for the Cardinal — the daily practices are a way to get acclimated with her new team.
“Coaching with this (Bend Waves) there are some Summit kids so I have been able to create some initial relationships and get to know them and build a little trust and respect going into the season,” Berggren said.
The pandemic hampered water polo participation in Bend. Prior to the shutdown in spring 2020 there were 130 athletes (including 40 under the age of 12) with the Bend Waves, but those numbers are currently about half of what they once were.
"We had the seniors graduate, then didn’t have a freshman class to get a hold of to move through," said Mountain View boys coach Ryan Duffy. "It was discouraging that the amount of time, work and preparation that goes into this, losing contact with our athletes, it was difficult."
But there is little worry about the numbers moving forward. In less than three weeks, the high school water polo teams will start officially practicing again. The first games are scheduled Sept. 2 and the state championships are set for the second weekend of November.
“Moving into the high school season knowing that we are going to have an actual high school season, we have a lot of engaged and excited athletes again,” Duffy said. "We are going to have enough to play, enough to build."
