It was not long ago that Dylan Anderman and Jacob Quinlan were running around the grounds of Vince Genna Stadium, hoping to score some autographs from players on the hometown Bend Elks.
Thursday evening at Genna, both Anderman and Quinlan toed the rubber for the Elks in the opening-day 16-5 win over Northwest Star Academy.
Anderman, a Summit High graduate, got the start. He said he had a hard time falling asleep Wednesday night after he got word from first-year coach Kyle Nobach that he would be the opening-day starting pitcher for the team that had not played since 2019.
“I was excited all week,” said Anderman, who pitched this spring at Feather River College in Quincy, California. “The adrenaline is pumping — it is opening day. It was a lot of fun.”
In 2 2/3 innings of work, the right-hander struck out five batters while giving up one hit and one earned run. He was able to work out of a jam in the second inning. With two runners on and one out, Anderman struck out the next two batters to keep the Nighthawks off the board.
“I told him that when he takes his time and takes that deep breath that he is really good,” Nobach said. “I told him to calm down and to control his breathing. Breathing is a skill. If your mind is quiet you can perform a lot better.”
Quinlan was a part of the Elks before the opening game, just not on the roster. He was raking the field while getting ready for the season when he was asked if he wanted to sign a 10-day contract. The answer could not have been more clear from the Bend High grad.
“I said absolutely,” said Quinlan, who struck out one and gave up two earned runs in one inning of work Thursday night. “When they told me I was going to pitch, I was like, ‘No way.'"
Both Anderman and Quinlan are on 10-day contracts as the rest of the Elks players continue to make their way to Central Oregon once their college teams' seasons come to an end.
While they do pitch for the Bend Bucks — the developmental affiliate of the Elks — Anderman and Quinlan are hoping to keep pitching well enough to earn a season-long spot on the team they spent their summer nights as youngsters watching.
“I think it is cool for the Central Oregon kids,” Nobach said. “They know what Bend Elks baseball is about.”
Getting the start on the mound for the Nighthawks was Jacob Farnsworth, a former ace for La Pine High School. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, struck out four and gave up seven earned runs.
The Elks scattered nine hits and took advantage of four Nighthawks errors to earn the 11-run victory — the first win for Nobach as a head coach.
Catcher Brett Joner of Linfield University finished with three hits and drove in two runs to pace the Elks at the plate.
With a win in hand, the Elks began West Coast League play Friday night with a three-game series on the road against the Ridgefield (Wash.) Raptors. The Elks return to Bend to host the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“It was cool to watch those guys as we’ve been putting this together,” Nobach said. “It is just one game though. We are going up to Ridgefield and it is going to be a battle. Those are the West Coast League games that we are starting. Those are the ones that matter.”
