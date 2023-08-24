All the ingredients of the tried-and-true recipe — a senior-heavy squad, tons of returning starters from a playoff team, an experienced quarterback and impact players at multiple positions — are there for the Mountain View football team to cook up a special season.
With all the pieces seemingly falling into place for the Cougars, coach Brian Crum had one question, a massive one, as his returning players ended their junior seasons and headed into the offseason.
“Were we going to come back as dudes, or were we going to come back as the same group of guys?” Crum said.
The guys who finished 5-5 a year ago and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs have answered their coach’s question with less than two weeks left before opening their season on the road against Canby on Sept. 1.
The guys have turned into dudes.
“They came ready to have the right habits, to do things correctly and be more physical,” Crum said. “What our kids have done in the weight room in the last 12 months has been tremendous. We have made huge gains.”
Look no further for the team-wide weight-room gains than senior quarterback Connor Crum and junior wide receiver Jack Foley. When Crum finished his sophomore season he weighed 135 pounds — now he is 180. The 6-foot-inch Foley was a wiry 170 as a sophomore, now the junior is pushing 200 pounds.
“I can already see how much less effort I have to put into certain throws and how much farther I can throw,” said Connor Crum, who threw 21 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes last season. “I think that will help us out a ton by making defenses defend more of the field. Everyone has put on weight or gained speed, which is going to help us out.”
Then there is the added maturity that the team gained during tryouts earlier this month, when the majority of the practices were held indoors due to unhealthy air quality in Bend.
“Our practices indoors last year weren’t as productive because of that lack of maturity,” Connor Crum said. “This year we are finding ways to improve. Drills might have been dumbed down a little bit, but guys were taking the time to focus on the little things.”
Mountain View brings back 18 starters from last year’s squad, including its entire offensive line
The Cougars will have to replace their top rushers last season in Ben Yundt and Max Paskewich, but Crum thinks there is a pair of running backs who will provide the offense with a “thunder and lightning” element this season.
Sophomore Angel Valenzuela came on to the varsity squad late last season as a freshman and rushed for 207 yards on 41 carries. Valenzuala is the power back, while junior Brady Kennedy will provide speed and elusiveness out of the backfield.
“I really like Angel Valenzuela,” Brian Crum said. “He belongs. He is a physical back and can break things open at any time. He is a physical runner. He will lay the boom. And Brady Kennedy is a Swiss Army Knife. He has the ability to shift out and play wideout. He can catch the ball out of the backfield."
Despite losing top receiving threats in Greyson Harms and Nick Hopper, who caught a combined 10 touchdowns last fall, the Cougars return Kaden Alayan, Sam Creech and Foley, who all caught at least three touchdowns last season.
“This season I think we can really take advantage of the skills that we have,” Foley said. “I think we are feeling pretty confident about our offense coming into this season.”
It became apparent to Brian Crum at the Linfield football camp earlier this summer that the Cougar defense is both faster and better at tacking than it was a year ago. Senior linebacker Jake Lewis, Crum said, should be an anchor on the defense.
“He is just a tough kid,” Crum said. “He is a Mountain View Cougar football player.”
And the Cougars have a weapon that few high school teams can deploy — a kicker with the leg to make 50-plus yard field goals.
Senior Connor Calvert, who is committed to kick for Washington State after graduating, was compared to golfer Tiger Woods by his coach.
“I remember listening to Tiger Woods play golf 30 years ago,” Crum said. “Everyone tees off and then Tiger comes through and you are just like, ‘That is a different sound.’ The ball comes off (the tee) so much harder. Same with Connor. The ball comes off his foot different.”
On paper and in practice, the Cougars appear to be a formidable team. Now, they will have to prove it on the field. Mountain View opens the season on the road against Canby on Sept. 1, a team that beat the Cougars by a field goal in last year’s season opener.
“We have five or six kids who have started since they were sophomores, and they got beat up a little bit when we weren’t a great team,” Brian Crum said. “This team is ready to be the hammer and not the nail.”
