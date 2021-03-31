COMMUNITY SPORTS
Adult rec softball deadline April 19
The Bend Park & Recreation District's adult recreational softball team registration deadline is April 19.
BPRD softball leagues are known for great camaraderie and fun. The recreational softball leagues offer variable game nights and self-umpired games. Standings are not kept in this league and no playoffs are held.
Two divisions will be offered: Men’s Rec and Coed Rec. All teams will play a 12-game schedule, with one game a week at 6 p.m. The season runs from May 10 to July 30.
All games will be played at the Pine Nursery Sports Complex and the Skyline Sports Complex. The registration fee is $375 per team.
League rules and format will be adjusted to comply with the most current local and state COVID guidelines which may include face mask mandates for players and spectators, social-distancing restrictions and field-capacity limitations.
To register a team, visit www.bendparksandrec.org. For more information, contact Rich Ekman, sport program coordinator, at 541-706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.