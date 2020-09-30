TENNIS
Achilles injury forces Serena Williams to abandon French Open — Serena Williams laughed at her own jokes and sounded an upbeat tone — or one as positive, at least, as could be expected from a player whose latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended because of injury, as did her season, probably. Williams tried to warm up for her second-round match at Roland Garros on Wednesday but huddled afterward with her coach and determined that if walking on the Achilles tendon she hurt at the U.S. Open nearly three weeks ago was difficult, then trying to run and compete made little sense. “If it was my knee, that would be more really devastating for me. But this is something that just happened, and it’s super acute. That’s totally different,” said Williams, who turned 39 on Saturday. Williams withdrew about an hour before she would have played Tsvetana Pironkova , her earliest exit from a major tournament in six years and the most significant development in Paris on Day 4, which also included a straight-set loss by U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka and straightforward wins for Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem over a couple of American men.
HOCKEY
Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade — The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup title with a boat parade and ceremonies Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The boat parade featured forward Alex Killorn on a jet ski with Steven Stamkos riding on the back as they held up the Stanley Cup and did laps around the boats in the Hillsborough River. The parade was followed by a public trophy celebration at the stadium with a capped attendance of 16,000 people. “We’re excited to share this with Tampa,” Killorn said. “I know they weren’t here throughout the series and in the bubble, but this is our time to enjoy it with them because (the fans) are a big part of this team.” Among the highlights of the celebration was a video package of the Lightning’s playoff run and a congratulatory video message from ESPN broadcaster and Lightning season-ticket holder Dick Vitale. The players returned to Tampa on Tuesday after being in the NHL’s “bubble” in Toronto and Edmonton . They were greeted at the airport by their families and held a private on-ice ceremony for friends and family.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR shakes things up with 2021 schedule — After two decades of the same left turns at the same tracks over and over again, NASCAR finally upended its stagnant calendar with a 2021 schedule that is as radical as the sport has ever seen. Three new venues. A dirt race for the first time in more than 50 years. And a whopping six road courses for the elite Cup Series in an overhaul unveiled Wednesday that dumped some of the cookie-cutter oval tracks right off the list. It is a true shakeup after a lack of imagination created the most predictable schedule in sports.
