BASKETBALL
Aces’ Wilson named MVP of WNBA — A’ja Wilson doesn’t remember much after figuring out that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was surprising her with the league’s MVP award. Wilson led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third. The 24-year-old is the first player from the franchise to win the award . The league also announced that Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was the league’s rookie of the year and Cheryl Reeve earned coach of the year honors.
CYCLING
Kwiatkowski claims Tour’s Stage 18; Roglic maintains overall lead — Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year’s race on Thursday. Michal Kwiatkowski won Stage 18. His first stage victory at the Tour was also the first at this race for his Ineos Grenadiers team, a consolation prize after its leader, 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal, withdrew Wednesday . Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish.
BASEBALL
Mariners edged by Giants, head to San Diego for ‘home’ games — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win Thursday that gave the Mariners their second home defeat played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle. The series was moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires. The nomadic Mariners headed to San Diego for three more “home” games at Petco Park.
