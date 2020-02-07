Note on late games
The Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz, as well as the Oregon vs. Arizona and Oregon State vs. Arizona State women’s basketball games, concluded after The Bulletin’s deadline Friday night. Look for details from those games in Sunday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.