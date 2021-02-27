The streak of 353 days without high school sports in Oregon will be snapped on Monday, when high school athletes return to competition for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the calendar reads March, it is the traditional fall sports that are kicking off the start of their six-week seasons. The first Central Oregon teams to venture into the return Monday include La Pine girls soccer, which hosts Creswell, and Madras boys soccer, which welcomes Molalla.
Due to the condensed seasons and different guidelines and restrictions in school districts and counties around the state, team schedules are much more regional compared with years past. And without a traditional postseason, leagues and conferences are not operating as they typically would. For example, Mountain Valley Conference teams, which include Salem and Bend schools, will not face one another in a regular capacity in 2021.
On Tuesday the hyper-local schedules begin in earnest. Of the seven local contests, five of them are Central Oregon teams against Central Oregon teams. In volleyball, Mountain View hosts Summit, Sisters hosts Bend High and Crook County travels to Redmond. On the soccer field, the Redmond boys play host to Mountain View while the Redmond girls host Bend High. Only La Pine volleyball (hosts Harrisburg) and Madras girls soccer (at Molalla) play against non-Central Oregon Schools.
Wednesday brings a doubleheader for Central Cristian volleyball against Hosanna-Triad and Rogue Valley Adventist; La Pine boys soccer hosts Creswell and Madras girls soccer plays Molalla for the second day in a row. Wednesday is also the first area cross-country meet with Madras, Culver and Trinity Luther competing in the Madras XC Triangular at Juniper Hills Park.
By Thursday, the prep sports season will be in full swing. While spectators are still prohibited from attending games, there will be streaming available on the National Federation of High School Sports Network (www.nfhsnetwork.com).
On the soccer field Thursday, Mountain View boys host Philomath and Summit hosts Ridgeview, while Madras travels to face Molalla. The Mountain View girls welcome Crook County, Summit travels to Redmond to face Ridgeview, while Sisters heads to Philomath. On the volleyball court, Crook County hosts Mountain View, Redmond travels to Summit, Sisters faces Cascade and La Pine welcomes Trinity Lutheran.
While it seemed in early February that the Friday Night Lights would be shut off for the year, the state reversed its course and flipped the lights back on. The traditional rivalry of Bend High and Redmond will be played Friday night, along with a cross-town matchup between Mountain View and Summit. Crook County will travel to play North Marion, Sisters will host Pleasant Hill, and Siuslaw will make the trip from the coast to face La Pine.
Sisters and Crook County boys soccer, as well as Gilchrist volleyball, compete Friday as well.
If all goes according to plan, the first week of high school sports will be capped off Saturday with the Central Oregon Cross-Country Rust Buster Relays at Summit and a pair of Bend High volleyball matches against Redmond and Pendleton. Also, Central Christian will host Gilchrist and Trinity Lutheran, while La Pine will travel to face Santiam Christian. The La Pine girls soccer team will also face Santiam Christian while the La Pine boys host East Linn Christian.
Bend High and Summit boys will face off on the soccer field, as will the Mountain View and Summit girls to cap off the first week of action.
