The idea behind the Beat Beethoven's 5th 5K race is to complete the 5,000-meter run faster than 33 minutes — roughly the length of Beethoven's symphony from the early 1800s.
The 7th annual Beat Beethoven's 5th 5K & 1-mile race will be a virtual race due to the recent status of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is that the 8th annual race will return to in-person in 2022 at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, virtual runners and walkers can send in their times, pictures and/or short videos (less than 30 seconds) and they will be posted to the race's website.
Registration is available at www.beatbeethoven5k.com. The cost is $30. The race benefits the Central Oregon Symphony, which will have an in-person concert on Oct. 24.
—Bulletin staff report
