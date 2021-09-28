Runners try to beat Beethoven in Bend

Runners take off at the starting line during the Beethoven 5K at Central Oregon Community College in 2015. 

 Bulletin file

LOCAL RUNNING

5K run/walk virtual in 2021

The idea behind the Beat Beethoven's 5th 5K race is to complete the 5,000-meter run faster than 33 minutes — roughly the length of Beethoven's symphony from the early 1800s. 

The 7th annual Beat Beethoven's 5th 5K & 1-mile race will be a virtual race due to the recent status of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is that the 8th annual race will return to in-person in 2022 at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, virtual runners and walkers can send in their times, pictures and/or short videos (less than 30 seconds) and they will be posted to the race's website. 

Registration is available at www.beatbeethoven5k.com. The cost is $30. The race benefits the Central Oregon Symphony, which will have an in-person concert on Oct. 24. 

—Bulletin staff report

