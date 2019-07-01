New York Mets' Jeff McNeil hits a go-ahead, two-run single during the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves in New York. The Mets rallied to win 8-5. (AP photo/Kathy Willens) 8874474

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil hits a go-ahead, two-run single during the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves in New York. The Mets rallied to win 8-5. (AP photo/Kathy Willens)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK — What began as a thrilling day for Mets youngsters Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso got even better by the time the night was over.

The freshly minted All-Stars had the big hits in a five-run eighth inning that rallied New York past the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Sunday, snapping its seven-game losing streak.

“Me and him kind of feed off each other,” Alonso said. “He’s a spark plug. We just have really good chemistry. I love him hitting in front of me.”

Todd Frazier launched a long homer to begin the comeback and finished with three hits and two RBIs.

McNeil, batting a major league-best .348, and J.D. Davis also had three hits apiece for the Mets (38-47). They prevented a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders and won for only the fifth time in 18 games.

“Felt good,” Frazier said. “It had to happen sometime.”

After a day off Monday, the Mets host the crosstown-rival Yankees for two Subway Series games at Citi Field.

“We’ve got to carry this momentum on into Tuesday,” Alonso said.

All-Star starter Ronald ­Acuna Jr. homered for the Braves and scored three times. Acuna and Dansby Swanson each had a second consecutive three-hit game. Josh Donaldson delivered an early RBI double.

Hours earlier, Alonso became the first Mets rookie position player to make the All-Star team. His buddy McNeil — in his first full big league season — also was selected as a reserve on the National League squad for the July 9 game in Cleveland.

“They breed confidence,” Frazier said. “Sky’s the limit for those two.”

Also Sunday:

Astros 6, Mariners 1: HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez drove in three runs to back up seven strong innings by Gerrit Cole and help Houston over Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.

Yankees 12, Red Sox 8: LONDON — Gary Sanchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a nine-run seventh inning, and the Yankees overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Red Sox for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trip across the pond.

Dodgers 10, Rockies 5: DENVER — Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBIs, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two, and Los Angeles rallied past Colorado to split their four-game series.

Athletics 12, Angels 3: ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on the day he was named to his first All-Star team, and Oakland beat Los Angeles to take three of four from its AL West rival.

Cardinals 5, Padres 3: SAN DIEGO — Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, and St. Louis overcame a three-run deficit to beat San Diego and snap a five-game losing streak.

Phillies 13, Marlins 6: MIAMI — Bryce Harper homered and drove in four runs to help Philadelphia end a streak of five consecutive losses to last-place Miami.

Giants 10, Diamondbacks 4: SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Pillar had four hits including a homer and drove in five runs, Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings, and San Francisco beat Arizona. Buster Posey had three hits including a double to help the Giants split the four-game series with their NL West rivals.

Nationals 2, Tigers 1: DETROIT — Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon homered for the second straight game as Washington topped Detroit.

Reds 8, Cubs 6: CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati’s longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani (5-4) pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held off Chicago.

Royals 7, Blue Jays 6: TORONTO — Jorge Soler homered and had two RBIs, Brad Keller (4-9) pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22, and Kansas City beat Toronto.

