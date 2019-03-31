A- A+

Bulletin wire reports

DETROIT — Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Andre Drummond had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ six-game winning streak with a 99-90 victory on Saturday night.

The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin, who was scratched moments before game time with a sore left knee, but were able to maintain a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has won 11 straight at home.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which fell a half-game behind the Houston Rockets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Detroit missed its first 13 field-goal attempts before Jackson hit a 17-foot jumper with 4:48 left in the first quarter. The Pistons shot 14.3 percent in the quarter, but only trailed 14-11 as the Trail Blazers managed just 25.9 percent.

“That was a rough game,” said Blazers coach Terry Stotts. “You know, the first quarter was brutal. Neither team really had it going. We had a lot of opportunities in the first quarter, I felt, to have a bigger lead than we did.”

Things did not get much better in the second quarter, as the teams combined to go 1-for-22 on 3-pointers in the half. Portland scored 30 of its 34 points in the paint to take a three-point lead.

Jackson’s dunk gave the Pistons their first lead of the game — 52-51 with 4:41 left in the third — and he and Drummond finished with 23 points in the quarter to help Detroit take a 66-59 lead.

Portland never seriously challenged in the fourth quarter.

Also Saturday:

Rockets 119, Kings 108: HOUSTON — James Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, scoring 10 straight Houston points down the stretch to lift the Rockets.

Grizzlies 120, Suns 115: PHOENIX — Jonas Valanciunas scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Mike Conley added 33 points and Memphis overcame 48 from Devin Booker to beat Phoenix.

Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108: LOS ANGELES — Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points, and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points and eight assists to lead Los Angeles.

