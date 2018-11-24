A- A+

By Tim Booth The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Gaskin broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Washington won its second Pac-12 North Division title in three years, beating No. 8 Washington State 28-15 on a snowy Friday night.

On a blustery cold night with snow blanketing the turf at Martin Stadium, Gaskin found enough traction to carry the Huskies into the Pac-12 championship game and ruin yet again the title hopes of Washington State. It was Washington’s sixth straight win over the Cougars and the third straight year the Huskies denied Washington State the North crown. Gaskin rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, a year after running for 192 and four scores against the Cougars.

He was the best player on the field on a night Washington needed its senior ball carrier to be just that. The Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) will face Utah in the conference title game next Friday in Santa Clara, California. The winner will earn a spot in the Rose Bowl.

“Myles, what do you say? That guy can do it all. He is the ultimate competitor. When you need something good to happen he is the guy that is going to get it done,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Washington State (10-2, 7-2) carried the Pac-12’s last remaining hope of finding a way into the College Football Playoff, but the Air Raid was mostly grounded by a combo of blowing snow and Washington’s sticky secondary. Gardner Minshew was 26 of 35 for 152 yards.

