CORVALLIS — There would be no upset in the quarterfinals between the No. 1 Summit boys basketball team and No. 8 North Eugene.
The Storm cruised past the Highlanders to advance to the Class 5A state semifinals with a 75-53 win at Gill Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.
“I feel like everyone did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Summit junior guard Collin Moore. “Everyone did their part. There was no one that played bad. We are going to need that the rest of the way.”
Behind a strong showing from Moore and Pearson Carmichael, the Storm are now one win away from advancing to the state title game for the second straight season.
The two returning players from last year’s second-place 6A team carried the scoring load for Summit, as Moore led all scorers with 20 points and Carmichael finished with 19 points.
“Being at state last year just gave us a step up,” Carmichael said. “We were really prepared for this stage.”
But hot shooting from behind the arc kept the Highlanders in the game in the first half. They finished with 10 3-pointers in the game, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Summit, which shot 51% from the field.
“One of our thoughts is that we wanted to be aggressive going to the rim early,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “We found a lot of success there, so there was no reason to go away from that. That was something that led to a lot of success.”
The Summit defense was locked in from the start, holding the high-scoring Highlanders to 40% shooting from the field, and limiting North Eugene’s talented guard Joey Banry to just two points.
“The way we competed on defense really showed today,” Carmichael said.
The Highlanders were led by Nolan Duke, who finished with a team-high 14 points and dished out six assists. Caiden Gould and Elias McKinnis each finished with 12 points.
Junior Miguel Taylor added 12 points for the Storm and Hogan Carmichael scored 10. Mac Bledsoe added six points and Ben Strang had four.
“The way they played was unbelievable,” Pearson Carmichael said of his teammates. “I was really proud of the way they played.”
A Central Oregon team is guaranteed a spot in the 5A state title game, as the Storm will face No. 4 Redmond on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
