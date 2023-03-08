CORVALLIS — The season that saw Mountain View win the Intermountain Conference girls basketball title and make its first state tournament appearance in more than a decade came to an end Wednesday morning.
The eighth-seeded Cougars fell 54-37 to No. 4 Putnam of the Northwest Oregon Conference in the consolation round of the Class 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum.
“We did a lot of good things to get here,” said Mountain View coach Jon Corbett. “Kinda similar to yesterday, just couldn’t get the ball to get into the basket."
With 5:54 left in the second quarter, the Cougars took a 15-14 lead. But then for the remainder of the half and into the third quarter, the Kingsmen went on a 22-4 run to take complete control of the game.
“The girls had good spirits today after the loss yesterday,” Corbett said. “They came out with a lot of energy. We were good defensively early, but then we started taking chances there at the end. Can’t complain about this season in any way, shape or form.”
After a four-point performance in the quarterfinal loss to No. 1 Springfield on Tuesday, Kasey Booster had a bounce-back game, finishing with a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half.
Ruby Haarberg finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists for the Cougars. While senior Allie Neet did not score, she finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
The Kingsmen were led by a balanced attack. Rylee Lemen (Putnam’s player of the game) led Putnam with 21 points, Emma McDonald had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Riley Greenleaf nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Cougars will be well-positioned to make another trip to the state tournament next year with three starters returning, including Booster, the IMC player of the Year, and Avery Andrews, who was named to the conference’s first-team.
Even though their first trip to the state tournament since 2011 was a brief visit for the Cougars, it did not dampen what was a special season.
“These girls have had the same enthusiasm since the first day (of the season) all the way through the tournament,” Corbett said. “I’m super proud of what they did this year.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.