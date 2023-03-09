CORVALLIS — In the end, Mountain View simply ran out of gas.
In the knockout round of the consolation bracket at the 5A boys basketball state tournament, the fifth-seeded Cougars fell 61-44 to No. 8 North Eugene Thursday morning at Gill Coliseum.
The loss eliminated Mountain View from the tournament and ended its season.
“We expected a ton of energy against Redmond last night and we were worried that we wouldn’t have enough left,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “We got down again, and that is not an optimal way to play in the consolation round.”
In the early morning game following tough losses, both the Cougars (17-9) and the Highlanders (17-10) took nearly an entire quarter to find any sort of success offensively. After the first quarter, Mountain View trailed 8-6.
But in the second quarter, North Eugene started making shots, while the shooting woes continued for Mountain View. The Cougars shot 21% from the field and did not make a 3-pointer in the first half, while the Highlanders shot 40% and hit three from deep to take a 25-13 lead by halftime.
“I thought we had a good start defensively, " Townsend said. “But we just couldn’t score on the other end, and that was the difference.”
In the third quarter, Mountain View began to show signs of life offensively, but seemingly every time the Cougars looked poised to make a run, North Eugene would respond with a bigger run of its own and pushed its lead to 45-25 going into the final quarter.
A chance at a fourth-quarter comeback seemed bleak for Mountain View, as senior guard Jacob O’Leary was sidelined with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter and would not return.
The Highlanders were led by the Moda Health Player of the Game, Joey Banry. The point guard finished with 16 points and dished out seven assists. Ben Kitzhaber scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Nolan Duke finished with 11 points on three made 3-pointers.
Senior Ian Prictor was Mountain View’s Player of the Game, finishing with eight points and six rebounds. Quincy Townsend finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
For Mountain View seniors O’Leary, Joe Vaccaro, Nathan Hoisington, Brayden Meier, Joey Davis and Kaden Corbett, Thursday morning was the final game of their high school careers.
Townsend has been coaching that group for the past eight years.
“This senior group is the first group I coached in junior Cougars as fifth-graders,” Townsend said. “A lot of them have been in the program, so it is really sad to see them go. But I’m really excited that they got the opportunity to be here.”
It was a bitter end to an otherwise successful year for the Cougars, who were making their first state tournament appearance since 2018.
“It is hard in the moment,” Townsend said. “But we would have all signed up at the beginning of the year to be at the state tournament. I wish more than anything it would have ended differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.