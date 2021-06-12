4 Lava Bears earn all-state honors
After wrapping an 18-1 spring campaign and widely considered on one of the state’s top softball teams in a year with a state tournament, four Bend High softball players were named to the Class 6A All-State Team.
Freshman Addisen Fisher (pitcher) and sophomore Gracie Goewey (outfield) were named to the state’s first team. Junior Violet Loftus (infield) was named to the second team, while sophomore Allison Parker (utility) was named to the state’s third team.
In her debut season with the Lava Bears, Fisher was dominant in the circle, striking out 127 batters in 56.1 innings to finish the year with a microscopic 0.25 earned run average. She also tossed four no hitters, two of which were perfect games.
As a team, the Lava Bears hit 26 home runs, 10 of them off the bat of Goewey. She also led the team with a .574 batting average and drove in a team-high 39 runs.
Loftus also hit above .500 with a .536 average and led the team in stolen bases with 12. While batting .460 and driving in 24 runs, Parker did not allow an earned run in 28 innings pitched. Two of her no hitters were perfect games.
All four players are eligible to play for the Lava Bears in 2022.
