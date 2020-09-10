Football
3rd Duck opts out, declares for NFL draft — For the third time in as many days, an Oregon player announced they’re headed to the NFL draft. Thomas Graham Jr., a starting cornerback, announced he’s declaring for the draft. Graham Jr. had 64 tackles with five for loss, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble last season. Graham joins offensive lineman Penei Sewell and fellow cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in opting out and declaring for the draft. Backup corners Mykael Wright and D.J. James will vie for the now open starting jobs.
Oregon State reports retaining revenue through season ticket sales — Oregon State is having success retaining most of the revenue it acquired through 2020 football season tickets. With the football season postponed this fall due to the pandemic, OSU athletics personnel is reaching out to season ticket holders with options. So far, only 8% of those contacted asked for a full refund. Among the options: donate the full cost of the season ticket to Our Beaver Nation — the fundraising arm of OSU athletics — donate a portion of the season cost to Our Beaver Nation, taking a credit toward 2021 football season tickets, or a full refund. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said as of Wednesday, 30% of the season ticket holders chose to donate all or part of their season ticket payment to OSU athletics. An additional 62% told the school to keep the money and use toward a credit for 2021 football season tickets. To date, two-thirds of those holding the 13,360 season tickets have been contacted. Barnes said they’ll contact remaining season ticket holders within a month.
Cycling
Tour de France rookie claims Stage 12 — Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year’s race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent. The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb. He held off pursuers over the last 15 miles to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran. Yellow-jersey wearer Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead, still 21 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal. French rider Guillaume Martin remained third overall, 28 seconds behind Roglic.
Tennis
Osaka edges past Brady and into U.S. Open final — It wasn’t until Naomi Osaka got a little help from a fortunate net-cord and an incorrect line call that she finally was able to get the better of Jennifer Brady in a U.S. Open semifinal . And now Osaka, still just 22, is one victory away from a third Grand Slam title. Osaka finally surged ahead midway through the last set with the only service break she would get Thursday night to beat Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3, returning to the final at Flushing Meadows two years after winning the championship. In Saturday’s final, Osaka will face either Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka, whose semifinal match ended after The Bulletin’s press deadline.
