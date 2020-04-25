3 Ducks, 3 Beavs picked late
During the first three rounds of the NFL draft, only Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was selected from among the two Oregon Pac-12 schools, going sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. On the last day of the NFL draft on Saturday, during rounds 4-7, a total of six Ducks and Beavers heard their names called, three from each school.
The Oregon school drought ended when the Minnesota Vikings chose Oregon linebacker Troy Dye in the fourth round, with the 132nd overall pick. Also for the Ducks, two members of the highly touted offensive line were also selected: guard Shane Lemieux went in the fifth round (150th overall) to the New York Giants, and center Jake Hanson came off the board in the sixth round (No. 208) and is headed to the Green Bay Packers.
All three Oregon State players who were chosen went in the sixth round. The Jacksonville Jaguars made quarterback Jake Luton the 189th player selected. One of the players charged with helping to protect Luton, guard Blake Brandel was the 203rd overall selection of the Vikings. Just four picks later, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.
— Bulletin staff report
