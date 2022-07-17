On the north end of Holladay Park, over 150 spectators stood by an assortment of colorful flags and small fences to watch cyclists steer past. They rang handbells and cheered while others waited in anticipation for their friend or loved one to cross.
But the cyclists Sunday afternoon didn’t complete an ordinary trek. Their entrance into the Northeast Portland park signaled the end of a two-day, 206-mile journey all the way from Husky Stadium in Seattle.
They were part of about 5,500 riders that were set to complete the 43rd annual Seattle to Portland ride, organized by the bicycling nonprofit Cascade Bicycle Club. The event returned in person after being virtual for two years due to the pandemic, bringing in riders from across the country and other parts of the world.
“It’s very exciting to be back after two years for the 43rd,” said Cascade Bicycle Club spokesperson Paul Tolmé. “The only other time it was canceled was during the Mount St. Helens explosion.”
Sunday afternoon marked the second day that cyclists made their way to Portland. Tolmé said about 1,000 finished the trip in one day on Saturday, while the other 4,500 riders made it Sunday.
