The state's best high school swimmers will all be in the pool at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton for the OSAA state swimming championships Friday and Saturday.
Friday will be the preliminary round, with Class 4A/3A/2A/1A starting at 9 a.m. and 5A starting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday's finals will start with 4A/3A/2A/1A at 8:15 a.m., followed by 5A at 1:15 p.m.
Here are several Central Oregon swimmers who could have a memorable weekend at state:
Kamryn Meskill, Bend: Events (seed) — 50 freestyle (1st), 100 butterfly (1st), 200 freestyle relay (1st), 400 freestyle relay (1st): Meskill already has a 6A state title under her belt, winning last year’s 50 freestyle while swimming for Caldera. The sophomore is the favorite to win the 5A 50 freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly, based on the field’s times at their respective district meets. At the end of the state meet, Meskill could very well have four first-place medals with both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams threatening not only to win, but to break state records.
Maddie Thornton, Bend: Events (seed) — 200 freestyle (2nd), 200 freestyle relay (1st), 400 freestyle relay (1st), 100 backstroke (1st): With a time of 1 minute, 51.54 seconds in the 200 freestyle at the IMC championships last Saturday, Thornton would have won the event at last year’s 6A state meet by a quarter of a second. The Lava Bear freshman will be in contention for the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke title, as well as in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for Bend.
Campbell McKean, Caldera: Events (seed) — 200 IM (1st), 100 backstroke (1st), 200 medley relay (11th): The Caldera sophomore will enter this weekend with the top times in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. McKean finished fourth in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke as a freshman at last year’s 6A state meet.
Ginger Kiefer, Summit: Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (4th), 500 freestyle (1st), 400 freestyle relay (4th): A fourth-place finisher as a junior at last year’s 6A state meet, Kiefer shaved five seconds off of her time from last year to win the IMC’s 500 freestyle. Entering the state meet, Kiefer has the best time in 5A of 5:03.05, more than six seconds faster than the classification’s second-best time.
Makalu Ostrom, Bend: Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (6th), 100 butterfly (4th), 100 freestyle (2nd), 200 freestyle relay (7th): Last year Ostrom landed on the state podium in the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. However, this year he is not competing in either of those events. The co-swimmer of the meet at the IMC championships, Ostrom had the second-fastest time in the 100 freestyle (49.59) entering the state meet. Ostrom will also compete in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Landon Egeland, Summit: Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (3rd), 200 freestyle (2nd), 500 freestyle (2nd), 400 freestyle relay (2nd): The Summit sophomore will be in contention for two individual titles in both the 200 and 500 freestyle — two events he won at the IMC championships. As a freshman, Egeland finished fifth in the 500 freestyle. Egeland is also part of the Storm’s 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Kinley Wigle, Mountain View: Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (1st), 200 IM (1st), 200 freestyle relay (2nd), 100 backstroke (2nd): Wigle won two of the toughest events at Saturday’s IMC championships, being first to touch the wall in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. The senior could very well be the state champ in both events, entering the state meet with the fastest 200 IM (2:04.28) and the second-fastest 100 breaststroke (1:03.24). At last year's 6A meet, Wigle took second in the 100 breaststroke, earning All-American consideration. Wigle is also one-fourth of the vaunted Mountain View 200 medley relay team that has the top 5A time of 1:45.85, nearly seven seconds faster than the next-closest team.
Liam Gilman, Summit
Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (3rd), 200 IM (3rd), 200 freestyle relay (2nd), 100 breaststroke (4th)
Gilman IMC championships by winning the 100 breaststroke and finishing second at the 100 individual medley, while helping the Storm’s 200 medley and freestyle relay relay teams take first. In the same individual events at last year’s 6A state meet, Gilman took seventh in both.
Grace Benson, Bend
Events (seed) — 200 IM (3rd) 200 freestyle relay (1st), 400 freestyle relay (1st), 100 breaststroke (4th)
The Lava Bear senior is the anchor for both the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relay teams, which could break state meet records on Saturday. Benson will also compete in the 200 IM, which she took fifth at the 6A meet and the 100 breaststroke, where she took fourth a year ago.
Molly Konop, Redmond
Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (8th), 200 IM (8th), 100 breaststroke (5th
As a freshman last year, Konop took third in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. This year however, with some schools moving down a classification, playing that high will be much more of a challenge. Even still, Konop's current seeds in the events have her landing on the podium again.
Kian Warnock, Summit: Events (seed) — 200 medley relay (3rd), 50 freestyle (2nd), 100 backstroke (4th), 400 freestyle relay (4th): The second half of the co-swimmer of the meet at the IMC championships by winning the 50 freestyle and taking second in the 100 backstroke, while helping the Storm’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams take first, Warnock could score a lot of points for Summit. As a freshman he just missed landing on the podium at the state meet in the 200 freestyle, finishing ninth.
Christian Carleton, Mountain View: Events (seed) — 100 butterfly (1st), 400 freestyle relay (8th): The champion of the 100 butterfly at the IMC championships is now the top seed in the event at the state meet. Carleton competed in two events — 200 IM and 100 breaststroke — at last year’s state meet, taking fourth in the backstroke as a freshman.
Lexi Williams, Mountain View: Events (seed) — 200 IM relay (1st), 200 freestyle relay (2nd), 100 freestyle (2nd), 50 freestyle (3rd): One of the fastest freestyle swimmers in the area, Lexi Williams finished second at the IMC championships in the 50 freestyle and won the 100 freestyle. She could find herself on the top couple of steps of the podium in both events on Saturday, as well as in the 200 IM and 200 freestyle relays.
Colby Anderson-O’Brien, Madras: Events (seed) — 100 breaststroke (3rd), 100 butterfly (2nd), 200 freestyle relay (10th): Anderson-O’Brien finished first in the 100 butterfly and second in the 100 breaststroke in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet. He finished second in the butterfly at last year’s state meet and fourth in the breaststroke.
Clayten Heuberer, Sisters: Events (seed) — 100 backstroke (2nd), 50 freestyle (6th): Heuberer won two events in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 meet, the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, to make a return trip to the state meet. At last year’s state meet, he finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.