The state's best high school swimmers will all be in the pool at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton for the OSAA state swimming championships Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be the preliminary round, with Class 4A/3A/2A/1A starting at 9 a.m. and 5A starting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday's finals will start with 4A/3A/2A/1A at 8:15 a.m., followed by 5A at 1:15 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.