The Ring of Fire 100-kilometer and 40-mile mountain bike races are scheduled for trails west of Bend on Saturday.
As of Monday, spots remained for both races, which start and finish at Wanoga Sno-park. Start time is 9 a.m. for the 100K (60 miles) and 9:10 a.m. for the 40-miler.
Registration is available at mudslingerevents.com. Entry fees range from $100 to $175, depending on race and category.
Space is limited to 250 participants overall between the two races.
According to the race website, the event's name refers to the volcanoes of the Cascade Range, part of a 25,000-mile volcanic area around the Pacific Ocean Basin called the Ring of Fire.
The courses feature two loops of singletrack trails. The East Loop is in the Wanoga trail system south of Century Drive and includes the Dinah-Moe-Humm, Tyler's Traverse and Tiddlywinks trails. The West Loop circles Tumalo Mountain and includes the Swampy-Dutchman and Flagline trails.
The courses will have two aid stations. Mountain bikers in the 100K race who do not reach the second aid station by 3 p.m. will be moved to the 40-mile race.
Categories include open men and women, masters men and women, singlespeed, juniors and clydesdale.
