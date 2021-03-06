on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Parma 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa 5 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

College, Mercer at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

MLB preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Memphis at Houston 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Big South, Campbell vs. Winthrop 9 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, ACC, NC State vs. Louisville 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Florida at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Iowa 9:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Nebraska at Northwestern 10:30 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, MVC, Drake vs. Loyola Chicago 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, ASUN, N. Alabama vs. Liberty 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SEC, Georgia vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Big East, Villanova vs. UConn noon FS1

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Southern, E. Tennessee St. vs. UNC-Greensboro 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Big East, TBD vs. Marquette 3 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Penn St. at Maryland 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Southern, teams TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Pac-12, UCLA vs. Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Durant 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Men’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 5 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Tampa Bay at Chicago 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

NHL, New Jersey at Boston 2 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11:30 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 11:30 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Lamar at Texas A&M noon SEC

College, South Alabama at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. FOX

Fanatec GT World Challenge 1 p.m. CBSSN

Fanatec GT World Challenge 7 p.m. CBSSN

WRESTLING

College, Big Ten Championship 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Big 12 Championship 3 p.m. ESPN2

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Everton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Sun Belt final, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, WCC, Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Root

NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 12:45 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, San Francisco vs. BYU 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, CAA semifinal, teams TBD 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Horizon, Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Southern final, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Sun Belt final, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Big East final, teams TBD 5 p.m. FS1

NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 5:15 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, CAA semifinal, teams TBD 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

