SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Parma 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Fulham 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa 5 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College, Mercer at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
MLB preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Memphis at Houston 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Big South, Campbell vs. Winthrop 9 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, ACC, NC State vs. Louisville 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Florida at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Iowa 9:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Nebraska at Northwestern 10:30 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, MVC, Drake vs. Loyola Chicago 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, ASUN, N. Alabama vs. Liberty 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, SEC, Georgia vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Big East, Villanova vs. UConn noon FS1
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Southern, E. Tennessee St. vs. UNC-Greensboro 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Big East, TBD vs. Marquette 3 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Penn St. at Maryland 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Southern, teams TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pac-12, UCLA vs. Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Durant 5 p.m. TBS, TNT
Men’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 5 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Tampa Bay at Chicago 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
NHL, New Jersey at Boston 2 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11:30 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 11:30 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Lamar at Texas A&M noon SEC
College, South Alabama at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. FOX
Fanatec GT World Challenge 1 p.m. CBSSN
Fanatec GT World Challenge 7 p.m. CBSSN
WRESTLING
College, Big Ten Championship 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Big 12 Championship 3 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Everton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Sun Belt final, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, WCC, Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Root
NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 12:45 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, San Francisco vs. BYU 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, CAA semifinal, teams TBD 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Horizon, Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Southern final, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Sun Belt final, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Big East final, teams TBD 5 p.m. FS1
NBA G League quarterfinal, teams TBD 5:15 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, CAA semifinal, teams TBD 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2
