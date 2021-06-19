SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, French Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville qualifying 8 a.m. NBCSN
IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula E, Round 9: Puebla E-Prix 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
U.S. Open Championship 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Open Championship 9 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic 11 a.m. CBS
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Wales 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Turkey 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
MLS, Philadelphia at Atlanta United 11 a.m. ESPN
NWSL, Kansas City at Portland 1 p.m. CBS
Copa America, Venezuela vs. Ecuador 2 p.m. FOX
Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru 5 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College World Series, Virginia vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, Tampa Bay at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, St. Louis at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
College World Series, Mississippi St. vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC
WNBA, New York at Los Angeles 1 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Philadelphia 5 p.m. TNT
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Surf Ranch Pro, Day 3 1 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Vegas at Montreal 5 p.m. NBCSN
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Swimming 5 p.m. NBC
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC
RUGBY
Major League Rugby, Austin at Seattle 5 p.m. Root
MONDAY
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. Austria 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, North Macedonia vs. Netherlands 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
UEFA European Championship, Russia vs. Denmark 11:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Finland vs. Belgium 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Copa America, Uruguay vs. Chile 2 p.m. FS1
Copa America, Argentina vs. Paraguay 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
College World Series, Stanford vs. Arizona 11 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 2 p.m. MLB
College World Series, NC State vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Houston at Baltimore 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 4 p.m. NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 5 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
