SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, French Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville qualifying 8 a.m. NBCSN

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula E, Round 9: Puebla E-Prix 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

U.S. Open Championship 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Open Championship 9 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic 11 a.m. CBS

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Wales 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Turkey 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLS, Philadelphia at Atlanta United 11 a.m. ESPN

NWSL, Kansas City at Portland 1 p.m. CBS

Copa America, Venezuela vs. Ecuador 2 p.m. FOX

Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru 5 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College World Series, Virginia vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

MLB, Tampa Bay at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, St. Louis at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

College World Series, Mississippi St. vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC

WNBA, New York at Los Angeles 1 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Philadelphia 5 p.m. TNT

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Surf Ranch Pro, Day 3 1 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Vegas at Montreal 5 p.m. NBCSN

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Swimming 5 p.m. NBC

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC

RUGBY

Major League Rugby, Austin at Seattle 5 p.m. Root

MONDAY

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. Austria 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, North Macedonia vs. Netherlands 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

UEFA European Championship, Russia vs. Denmark 11:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Finland vs. Belgium 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Copa America, Uruguay vs. Chile 2 p.m. FS1

Copa America, Argentina vs. Paraguay 5 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College World Series, Stanford vs. Arizona 11 a.m. ESPNU

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 2 p.m. MLB

College World Series, NC State vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Houston at Baltimore 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 4 p.m. NBCSN

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 5 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

