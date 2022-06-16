FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. USA
LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic noon Golf
U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 10:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 1:55 p.m. ESPNU
NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN
College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
CFL, Winnipeg at Ottawa 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 4, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card) 7 p.m. ESPN
SATURDAY
Royal Ascot 6 a.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2
USFL, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 9 a.m. USA
USFL, Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. FOX
CFL, Saskatchewan at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
GOLF
U.S. Open 9 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour Golf, Meijer LPGA Classic noon Golf
SOCCER
USL Championship, El Paso at Detroit City 9 a.m. ESPN
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders noon ABC
MLS, Portland at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN
Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 9:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
SRX Series, Pensacola (FL) 5 p.m. CBS
NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) 6 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 10 a.m. ABC
NLL Finals, Game 3: Colorado at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU
College World Series, Arkansas vs. Stanford 11 a.m. ESPN
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle (DH, Game 1) 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Texas at Detroit 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX
College World Series, Ole Miss vs. Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Minnesota at Arizona 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle (DH, Game 2) 7 p.m. Root/Root+
TRACK AND FIELD
Wanda Diamond League, Paris 11 a.m. CNBC
BIG3, Week 1: Chicago noon CBS
SAILING
Sail GP, Chicago: Day 1 noon CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Gold vs. Blue 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Orange vs. Blue 3 p.m. ESPNU
HOCKEY
3ICE, Event 1: Las Vegas 3 p.m. CBSSN
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Colorado 5 p.m. ABC
BOXING
Top Rank, Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr.: Main Card 7 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
