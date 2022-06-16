FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. USA

LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic noon Golf

U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 10:55 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 1:55 p.m. ESPNU

NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying 5 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN

College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

CFL, Winnipeg at Ottawa 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 4, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card) 7 p.m. ESPN

SATURDAY

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot 6 a.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

USFL, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 9 a.m. USA

USFL, Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. FOX

CFL, Saskatchewan at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

GOLF

U.S. Open 9 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour Golf, Meijer LPGA Classic noon Golf

SOCCER

USL Championship, El Paso at Detroit City 9 a.m. ESPN

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders noon ABC

MLS, Portland at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix practice 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Canada Grand Prix qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

SRX Series, Pensacola (FL) 5 p.m. CBS

NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) 6 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 10 a.m. ABC

NLL Finals, Game 3: Colorado at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

College World Series, Arkansas vs. Stanford 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle (DH, Game 1) 1 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, Texas at Detroit 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX

College World Series, Ole Miss vs. Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Minnesota at Arizona 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle (DH, Game 2) 7 p.m. Root/Root+

TRACK AND FIELD

Wanda Diamond League, Paris 11 a.m. CNBC

BASKETBALL

BIG3, Week 1: Chicago noon CBS

SAILING

Sail GP, Chicago: Day 1 noon CBSSN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Gold vs. Blue 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Orange vs. Blue 3 p.m. ESPNU

HOCKEY

3ICE, Event 1: Las Vegas 3 p.m. CBSSN

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Colorado 5 p.m. ABC

BOXING

Top Rank, Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr.: Main Card 7 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

