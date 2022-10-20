FRIDAY
BASEBALL
MLB Playoffs, NLCS: San Diego at Philadelphia. 4:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Miami. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Phoenix at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT+
NBA, Denver at Golden State. 7 p.m. ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix, Skate America: Pairs Short/Men’s Short. 4:30 p.m. USA
FOOTBALL
College, Princeton at Harvard. 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Tulsa at Temple. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Alabama-Birmingham at Western Kentucky. 5 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Second Round. noon GOLF
LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round. 8 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Colorado. 6 p.m. ROOT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix Practice. 11:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix Practice. 2:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami Qualifying. 3 p.m. USA
SOCCER
U-17 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal, Germany vs Brazil. 7:15 a.m. FS2
Men’s College, Washington at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12
U-17 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal, Colombia vs Tanzania.
3:45 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Scottish Premier League, Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Tour: DC Open. 10:30 a.m. CBS
BASEBALL
MLB Playoffs, ALCS: Houston at NY Yankees. 2 p.m. TBS
MLB Playoffs, NLSC: San Diego at Philadelphia. 4:30 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA, San Antonio at Philadelphia. 3 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Memphis at Dallas. 5:30 p.m. NBATV
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix, Skate America. noon NBC
ISU Grand Prix, Skate America: Pairs Free/Men’s Free. 5 p.m. USA
FOOTBALL
College, Syracuse at Clemson. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Iowa at Ohio State. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Cincinnati at SMU. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Kansas at Baylor. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, UT-Martin at Tennessee. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Indiana at Rutgers. 9 a.m. BIG10
College, Louisiana-Monroe at Army. 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Houston at Navy. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, UNLV at Notre Dame. 11:30 a.m. Peacock
College, West Virginia at Texas Tech. noon FS1
College, UCLA at Oregon. 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Texas at Oklahoma State. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Ole Miss at LSU. 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Northwestern at Maryland. 12:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Purdue at Wisconsin. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Memphis at Tulane. 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, BYU at Liberty. 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio). 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Arizona State at Stanford. 1 p.m. PAC12
College, Vanderbilt at Missouri. 1 p.m. SEC
College, Fresno State at New Mexico. 3:30 p.m. FS2
College, Mississippi State at Alabama. 4 p.m. ESPN
College, CFB Primetime With The Pat McAfee Show:
Mississippi State at Alabama. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Boise State at Air Force. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Minnesota at Penn State. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, UCF at East Carolina. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Texas A&M at South Carolina. 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Colorado at Oregon State. 5 p.m. PAC12
College, Kansas State at TCU. 5 p.m. FS1
College, Utah State at Wyoming. 6:45 p.m. FS2
College, Washington at California. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, San Diego State at Nevada. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Montana at Sacramento State. 8 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour, Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round. 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Third Round. noon GOLF
LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round. 8 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Homestead-Miami. 10 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix Practice. 11:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami. 1:30 p.m. USA
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix Qualifying. 2:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs Crystal Palace. 7 a.m. USA
U-17 Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal: Japan vs Spain. 7:15 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Source: Nielsen
