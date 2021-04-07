THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV
WTA, Volvo Car Open 8 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at St. Louis 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Minnesota 1 p.m. Root
College, Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters noon ESPN
HOCKEY
Men’s NCAA semifinal, Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud St. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s NCAA semifinal, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts 6 p.m. ESPN2
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12
CONCACAF Champions League, Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Champions League, Club Atlético Pantoja vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Miami 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at Utah 7 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. TNT
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis
GOLF
The Masters noon ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Arkansas at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, West Virginia at Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
SOFTBALL
College, Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 5 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
