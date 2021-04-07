on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV

WTA, Volvo Car Open 8 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Milwaukee at St. Louis 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Minnesota 1 p.m. Root

College, Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

The Masters noon ESPN

HOCKEY

Men’s NCAA semifinal, Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s NCAA semifinal, Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts 6 p.m. ESPN2

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12

CONCACAF Champions League, Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Champions League, Club Atlético Pantoja vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Miami 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland at Utah 7 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. TNT

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis

GOLF

The Masters noon ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Arkansas at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

College, Minnesota at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, West Virginia at Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 5 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

