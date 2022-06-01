on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV

French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Georgia vs. Gibraltar 8:50 a.m. FS2

UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Texas vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern vs. Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Oregon St. vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Arizona vs. Oklahoma St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Baltimore 4 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day At the Races noon FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open Championship noon USA

DP World Tour, European Open 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Colorado 5 p.m. TNT

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, Boston at Golden State 6 p.m. ABC

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

FRIDAY

TENNIS

French Open, men’s semifinals 5:45 a.m. Tennis

French Open, boys’ & girls’ singles championships 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan 6:50 a.m. FS2

UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

NCAA Tournament, Florida St. vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Connecticut vs. Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

NCAA Tournament, San Diego vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Alabama St. at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC

NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss vs. Arizona 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Seattle at Texas 5 p.m. Root/Root+

NCAA Tournament, New Mexico St. at Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open Championship noon USA

DP World Tour, European Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Madison (IL) practice 2 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Madison (IL) qualifying 3 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Portland qualifying 5 p.m. FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Game 5, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2

Game 6, teams TBD 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, 2022 ACL Pro Shootout 2 5 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

USFL, Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

